Weather update Saturday January 15th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Saturday 3:00pm | A wind advisory has been issued for parishes and counties in blue which include Union, Lincoln, Bienville, Jackson, etc. Northwest winds 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph

A winter weather advisory has also been issued for counties and parishes that are in purple which include Bradley, Drew, Ashley, etc.

But what is the difference between a watch, warning, and advisory? An advisory is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely. Advisories are for less serious conditions than warnings, that cause significant inconvenience and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life or property.

A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 30-39 mph and/or gusts of 45-57 mph are expected. (not issued for mountain locations)

A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued for winter weather expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.

Winter weather causing a significant inconvenience is defined as a combination of:

-Heavy snow

-Blowing Snow reducing visibilities to 1/4 mile or less with winds less than 35 mph

-Sustained wind or frequent guest of 25 to 34 mph accompanied by falling and blowing snow, occasionally reducing visibilities to 1/4 mile or less, for 3 hours or more.

-Freezing rain accumulation less than 1/4″

-Sleet accumulation less than 1/2″