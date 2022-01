MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Rain and thunderstorms will start developing later today and overnight. A few isolated strong storms and possibly an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. The severe weather outlook for Saturday into early Sunday indicates some southwest parish and counties to be in the marginal risk.

The potential for severe weather continues for the rest of the weekend going into the new work week. However, the marginal risk for severe weather shifts to some southeast parish.