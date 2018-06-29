Weather Update - Friday Evening June 29th Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WEST MONROE, La - Humidity will stick around through the overnight hours as overnight lows will dip down to the upper 70's. We are expecting rain free and mostly clear conditions tonight as winds will stay calm out of the southwest.

We will see highs in the mid to upper 90's for this upcoming weekend as heat indices will stay in the triple digits.

There is some good news with this forecast: Help is on the way for the beginning of next week. Long range models are indicating rain to cool us down a bit for next week. Temperatures will still be in the 90's for Fourth of July, but we are expecting to feel not as humid next week.