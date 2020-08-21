Two tropical systems threaten Gulf early next week

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/21/2020) Two separate tropical systems are poised to enter the Gulf of Mexico early next week, a rare event that leads to a very complicated forecast over the coming days.

Tropical Storm Laura will approach the northern coasts of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba over the next few days. The storm will struggle to strengthen due to occasional land interaction over the coming days; however, it is expected to enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane by Monday. Latest computer model guidance has shown a general westward trend, hinting at more impacts along the north-central Gulf coast.

Forecast Cone for Tropical Storm Laura (issued at 4p CT, Friday) [National Hurricane Center]

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 has shown stronger convection near the center of circulation as it moves away from the Honduran coastline this afternoon. Conditions will be favorable some strengthening, likely into Tropical Storm Marco, before making landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula late Saturday. The system is then expected to re-emerge in the western Gulf, perhaps strengthening into a hurricane by Monday. Vertical wind shear may hamper the storm later in its life cycle, leading to a weakening trend by landfall.

Forecast Cone for Tropical Depression #14 (issued at 4p CT, Friday) [National Hurricane Center]

Regardless of the current forecast, a rare scenario like this leads to an extraordinarily low confidence forecast in the 4-5 day period. The paths of both storms could be impacted by a number of factors that could alter each storm’s intensity and eventual path.

Residents along the Gulf coast are urged to watch both storms with caution, take preparations now to prepare for coastal and inland flooding, and stay up to date with the latest forecast information.

ArkLaMiss residents can expect an influx of tropical moisture from one (or both) systems by the early to middle part of next week. Rain chances will likely remain scattered, but periods of heavy rainfall will be possible.

More specific details will become clearer as the systems both mature and approach the Gulf later this weekend.