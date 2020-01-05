Weekend Weather: Sunday, January 5th 2020

WEST MONROE, LA (01/05/20) Happy Sunday! We started off on a chilly note this morning, and temperatures fell into the lower 30’s. Once the sun came out, highs rebounded nicely to the upper 60’s/lower 70’s. We also enjoyed plenty of sunshine as well.

We should stay clear through the night, aside from maybe a passing cloud or two. Lows will not be as cold as light night, getting down into the lower to middle 40’s as opposed to the lower to middle 30’s.

Our Monday is actually going to be quite beautiful. Highs will once again reach the lower 70’s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will slowly thicken up through the day into the night.

A weak area of low pressure will develop nearby, bringing only an increase in cloud cover for us. Any sort of showers will stay east with us, with clearing skies and cooler temperatures for our Tuesday.

We will see another night of freezing temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday. Skies will remain clear, but moisture and warmth quickly moves back in later in the day.

Showers and thunderstorms will be around for our Thursday, ahead of our main system. These storms may be on the strong side, but widespread severe weather should remain limited, at least on this day.

As our main disturbance moves in for Friday into Saturday, showers and thunderstorms look to be more widespread. These storms will offer the potential of severe weather later Friday into earlier Saturday.

The Storm Prediction center has outlined all of the ArkLaMiss under a Slight (2/5) risk for Friday, which carries into Saturday morning as well. This accounts for all modes of severe weather being possible; damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. Keep in mind we are 6 days out, so details will change so make sure to stay updated as we get closer to next weekend.

This system moves out and cooler, drier air will spill in behind it. This could be temporary as another storm just off the extended forecast may move in.