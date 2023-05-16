WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Expect clear skies and sunshine this morning. However, scattered showers and t-storms will be possible later on this afternoon. A few showers will linger later on tonight and more storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon. The rain is expected to help cool us down and keep us out of the 90’s with the passing of the frontal boundary.

Another system is expected to move our direction out of the west and bring another round of showers and t-storms to close the week into the weekend. This system will have the same effect as the one we will receive today by cooling us down to the lower 80’s and next week could see overnight low’s in the lower 60’s.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward