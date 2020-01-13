Morning Forecast – Monday, January 13th



















WEST MONROE, LA (01/13/20) Happy Monday! We’re starting off the day and week on a mostly quiet note. We’re already starting to feel the effects of the warm front that will start an unsettled stretch that will stick with us through the week.

We will see some scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. Some could pose a low end threat for some hail, but times of heavy rain and lighting will be the main threats. Highs will top out in the lower 60’s.

Showers and storms will become more widespread as we go through the night, carrying the low end threat for some hail. Lows will be much milder than the last few nights, getting into the upper 50’s.

Tuesday will be a wet and stormy start, but it will be warm. Showers and storms will slowly taper through the day, with isolated showers and storms left for the afternoon/evening. Highs will top out in the lower 70’s.

Multiple disturbances will keep shower and thunderstorm chances around through the week. Best chances look for later Wednesday into early Thursday and later Friday into early Saturday. Much of Thursday and Friday will offer a scattered shower and storm chance.

Once storms move out for Saturday, cooler air and drier conditions will move back in, and we will see closer to typical January weather. Highs will go from the 60’s and 70’s, back to the lower to middle 50’s.