WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – It is a very cold morning with temperatures in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Dewpoints are also up in reference to the temperature so expect areas of morning frost. Skies will remain clear today, and our weather will stay quiet until later in the week. Temperatures will stay seasonal. By Wednesday, cloud cover starts to increase. A closed area of low pressure will form in west Texas which could bring us some light rain late Friday into Saturday. Skies will clear by next Sunday with temperatures staying seasonal.