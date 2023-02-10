WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Today, our start to the day won’t be anything to scoff at, with sunshine and pretty sunrises across the region. However, conditions will begin to change as our day progresses. Cloud cover will begin building through the late morning and second half of the day. Rain chances look to hold off until the afternoon and evening hours but an isolated stray shower or two may populate this morning.

Tonight, shower chances increase as overnight hours get closer. Scattered showers will cover more of our area through the night and into Saturday morning. Most of these showers should be toward the lighter and constant side of things, but some heavier showers are possible. After continued rain through the morning, thankfully rain will move out by the afternoon and in time for Saturday festivities like the Mardi Gras parade.

This Week, Saturday afternoon starts a small but decent time frame in which we’ll see pleasant and dry conditions control our atmosphere. Tuesday rain and a decent amount of it, will return to the forecast. A day to watch will be Wednesday afternoon and evening as severe weather potential increases.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen