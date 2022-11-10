WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A nice day here in the ArkLaMiss, calm and quiet, that could be a different story by tomorrow evening.

For tonight, temperatures fall to the lower 50s, chance of rain stays near zero, and winds don’t move that much making for a calm night.

Tomorrow starts off almost picture perfect, few clouds and plenty of sunshine. Off to our west currently sits a cold front that’ll make its way into our area throughout the day. Behind it is a line of showers and potentially thunderstorms, none of which are forecasted to be severe at this time, will push through in the evening and overnight hours. If you have any Friday night plans, plan to bring the rain gear with you. A rain or lightning delay regarding Friday night football is not completely out of the question.

After this front makes its way out of here temperatures take a nosedive from the mid and lower 70s to the mid and lower 50s for the next week. It’s finally about to feel more like fall here in the ArkLaMiss!