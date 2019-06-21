Evening forecast for Thursday, June 20

WEST MONROE, La. — (6/20/19) After a round of strong to severe storms late Wednesday into early morning, skies are beginning to clear for the start of the weekend.

Overall, the weak frontal system responsible for yesterday’s rain and storms has had little impact on our temperatures. Afternoon highs again reached the low 90s today, with heat index values starting to move well into the triple digits during the afternoon. That is likely to continue through the upcoming weekend.

An upper ridge of high pressure will likely allow southerly winds to increase through the next several days. While isolated storms will be possible, rain chances should stay minimal.

By early next week, a new front arrives into the central United States, with an opportunity for more showers and storms. Regardless, highs will likely stay in the 90s through the next week… with morning lows staying muggy, in the mid 70s.