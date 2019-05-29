Weather Forecast- Wednesday, May 29th

(5/29/2019) Good Wednesday morning! It’s a warm and humid start to the day with temperatures and dew points sitting in the lower 70’s. It feels like summer outside! It’s going to be a toasty afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with winds from the south and partly cloudy skies. Dress light and pack the water!

Overnight lows will dip into the lower 70’s as a few isolated showers move in.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast for tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will top out around the mid to upper 80’s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy from the south. Showers and storms will stay mainly isolated with the best timeframe for rain being during the peak daytime heating, between late morning through the afternoon with isolated downpours, frequent thunder and lightning, and gusty winds possible with these storms.

Our forecast is looking very summerlike with hot, humid conditions and spotty showers sticking around through the weekend!