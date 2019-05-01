Weather Forecast- Wednesday, May 1st Video

WEST MONROE, La. - (5/1/2019) Good Wednesday morning! It's a warm and humid start to the day with showers and storms back in the forecast. We've got mostly cloudy skies on tap for today with afternoon showers and storms, especially for areas north of I-20. The bulk of the rain will come this afternoon and then another round overnight. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80's with dew points around 70, making it a bit muggy. Winds will be from the south between 10-15mph. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There is a severe threat off to our west today, especially for hail embedded in t'storms. An enhanced risk is placed over the DFW Metro, and a slight risk that extends all the way to the ArkLaTex. We could see some isolated severe storms this afternoon and again overnight.

Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60's with cloudy skies and winds from the south. Showers and storms will stick around, but remain isolated.

We have more rain chances in the forecast for tomorrow. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's and we'll see showers and storms through the afternoon. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A marginal risk has been issued for severe storms tomorrow mainly for areas north of I-20. We'll see showers and storms again during the afternoon with winds from the south and overcast skies. Rain will continue through the beginning of the weekend before we dry out on Sunday. Pack the rain jacket and umbrella!