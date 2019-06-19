Weather Forecast - Wednesday, June 19th Video

WEST MONROE, La - (6/19/19) Another hot and humid afternoon will be in store for us today with highs topping in the low 90s. by late afternoon and early evening, the first round of thunderstorms will develop across our area. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe, producing gusty winds, hail up to 1 inch, and localized heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorm activity will continue overnight into your early Thursday morning. Conditions will quiet by Thursday afternoon with highs reaching the low 90s.

Extended forecast shows a break from the rain by Friday, but it will be a hot one! Temperatures will warm up into the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi