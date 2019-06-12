Weather Forecast- Wednesday, June 12th Video

WEST MONROE, La. - (6/12/2019) Good Wednesday morning! It's a pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60's and low humidity for June! We've got another gorgeous afternoon on tap with below normal heat and humidity through the rest of the work week. We'll see high temperatures climb into the mid 80's this afternoon along with winds from the NW. Skies will be sunny with just a few passing clouds all day long. We're also keeping rain chances out of the forecast until this weekend.

Overnight lows will dip into the lower 60's with mostly clear skies and light winds from the north.

Tomorrow and Friday are looking similar to today. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80's with lots of sunshine and no rain chances in the forecast. Winds will be from the north tomorrow, and will gradually shift back from the south by the end of the week. That will signal the return of the humidity and bring back a summerlike feel for this weekend with isolated showers and 90's back by Saturday!