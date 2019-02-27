Weather Forecast- Wednesday, February 27th Video

WEST MONROE, La. - (2/27/2019) Good Wednesday morning! It's a cloudy start to the day with temperatures sitting in the 50's, a bit warmer than where we started off yesterday. Skies are cloudy and looking to stay that way just about all day long with highs climbing into the mid 60's later today. Winds will be from the east and shower chances are going to be at 30%, as we expect scattered showers and storms to stick around all morning and afternoon long.

Overnight lows are going to dip down into the low to mid 50's with skies staying cloudy and showers remaining spotty, like this morning. A weak cold front will shift winds from the north.

Tomorrow will be another gloomy day. High temperatures are going to climb into the mid 60's with overcast skies and light rain through the course of the day. Showers tomorrow will remain light with not much of a chance to see any thunderstorms and winds coming out of the north.

We're going to see spotty showers again Friday, and a big cooldown on the way come Saturday as a cold front makes it's way down through the area. Temperatures will drop into the 40's for highs through Sunday into next week with lows all the way down into the 20's, well below normal for March!