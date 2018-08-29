Weather Forecast - Wednesday August 29th Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WEST MONROE, LA - (08/29/18) Good Wednesday morning! It's a mild start to the day with temperatures in the lower 70's. We'll see clouds develop throughout the morning, with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms moving up from the south. The activity will begin mainly south of I-20, but will eventually move to northern Louisiana/southern Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the lower 90's, with heat index values in the lower 100's. Winds will be mainly out of the south.

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70's with calm and humid conditions.

We will keep rain chances around for our Thursday as well, with temperatures in the mid 90's. The best chance of seeing showers and storms will be during the afternoon.