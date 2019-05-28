Weather Forecast- Tuesday, May 28th Video

WEST MONROE, La. - (5/28/2019) Good Tuesday morning! It's a warm and humid start to the day with temperatures and dew points sitting in the lower 70's. It feels like summer outside! We've had a few spotty showers pass through and rain chances will stick around in our forecast through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs today will top out around the mid to upper 80's with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy from the south. Showers and storms will stay mainly isolated with the best timeframe for rain being during the peak daytime heating, between about 2-6pm. Isolated downpours, frequent thunder and lightning, and gusty winds are possible with these storms.

Overnight we will dry out with lows back in the lower 70's and skies staying partly cloudy.

Tomorrow is our last dry day of the forecast. Highs will be around 90° with partly cloudy skies and winds form the south. We'll see hot and humid conditions along with warming temps through the remainder of the week and the weekend with pop-up showers and storms every afternoon.