Weather Forecast- Tuesday, June 18th

(6/18/2019) Good Tuesday morning! It’s a mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s and humid conditions as you leave the house. Skies are partly cloudy with light winds. Skies will remain a mix of sun & clouds all day long with highs climbing into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds will be from the southwest with some pop-up showers and storms later this afternoon. Rain activity should remain isolated.

Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid 70’s with drying conditions and light winds.

We will be seeing a slight risk for some severe thunderstorms in the forecast tomorrow night. The slight risk has been issued for areas north of I-20, mainly in southern Arkansas. The primary threats will be damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and some hail. This complex of storms won’t push in until around sunset. Most of the morning and afternoon will be hot, sunny, and dry, before storms move in late. Winds will be breezy from the southwest. Our forecast looks pretty typical for summertime after tomorrow!