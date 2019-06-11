Weather Forecast- Tuesday, June 11th Video

WEST MONROE, La. - (6/11/2019) Good Tuesday morning! It's a gorgeous start to the day with low humidity and cool temperatures. We're looking at dew points in the 50's and temperatures in the 60's. For the next four days we can enjoy some unseasonably cool and dry air. Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with upper level cirrus clouds, not bringing the chance for any rain. Winds will be from the northeast.

Overnight lows will continue to fall as we dip down in the upper 50's with clearing skies!

Enjoy the rest of the work week, as temperatures stay in the 80's through the afternoon and lows down in the 50's and 60's. We'll be unseasonably cool and dry without rain chances til the weekend, when our summerlike weather returns!