Weather Forecast- Tuesday, April 30th

(4/30/2019) Good Tuesday morning! It’s a warm and humid start to the day as temperatures are only down in the upper 60’s with dew points in the upper 60’s as well. Winds from the south have been pulling in a lot of moisture from the Gulf making us feel a bit summer-like. Today is the last dry day for the rest of the weeks forecast with mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Highs will be in the mid 80’s this afternoon. Showers and storms will be off to our west today, beginning to creep into the area for today. Winds will be between 10-15 mph from the south.

Overnight lows are going to fall into the upper 60’s again with cloudy skies and winds from the south. We’re going to stay dry overnight with humid conditions.

Tomorrow we will see some scattered showers creep into the forecast, mainly for areas further west. Activity should begin by the afternoon and last through the evening, with not everyone seeing the rain. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80’s again with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. Winds will be breezy from the south.

We have a bit more of an unsettled pattern by Thursday and through the end of the week and shower and thunderstorm chances will be on the climb. Expect a rainy and warm end to the week!