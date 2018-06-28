Weather Forecast- Thursday, June 28th Video

WEST MONROE, La. - Good Thursday morning! It's another warm and humid start to the day with temperatures and dew points in the mid 70's as you wake up. We're seeing another heat advisory issued for parts of the ArkLaMiss today, it has been expanded to cover more parishes and counties. It's in effect through the weekend.

That will be for areas between US 165 and the Mississippi River as heat indices are expected to exceed 105° this afternoon.

Be sure to stay cool and stay hydrated. Air temps will climb into the mid to upper 90's with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the southwest with no rain chances.

Overnight will bring little to no heat/humidity relief. Low temps will be in the mid 70's with some clouds and light southerly winds. We'll stay dry.

Tomorrow's forecast is looking identical to today- hot, humid, and sunny. Temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 90's with triple digit heat indices and mostly sunny skies.