Weather Forecast- Thursday, June 13th

(6/13/2019) Good Thursday morning! It’s another pleasant start to the day with dry air and comfortable temperatures in place. We’re sitting in the 50’s with clear skies and light winds. This afternoon is going to be another gorgeous day. Highs will climb into the mid 80’s with no clouds or rain chances and winds from the north. Humidity will remain low, making it feel comfortable!

Overnight lows will dip back into the 50’s for one last night before humidity returns.

Winds are going to return back out of the south tomorrow, signaling the return of humidity to the region. It’ll still be a relatively pleasant day, with temperatures staying in the 80’s with mostly sunny skies and no chance for rain.

Saturday will be humid again, with highs in the lower 90’s making it feel a bit like summer again! Rain chances return on Sunday and the forecast will look a bit more typical for June- hot, humid, with scattered showers and storms during the afternoons.