Weekend Forecast – Sunday, May 31st









WEST MONROE, LA (05/31/20) Happy Sunday! It’s been another beautiful but warm day to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Temperatures have been running warm today, but they’re pretty close to our average for this time of year as high hit the upper 80’s once again.

The heat index values for the ArkLaMiss aren’t running too high right now thanks to low dew point values; these measure moisture in the air. There is still some out there, but it’s not enough to make it feel uncomfortable or even dangerous.

We’ve seen some shower and storm activity along the Gulf coast as well, but the only impact we saw from it was some high cloudiness.

As we head into tonight, we should see a few clouds from time to time. Otherwise, it will be a very nice evening with lows eventually dropping into the middle 60’s.

Expect more of the same weather as we head into Monday, as our high temperatures will once again reach the upper 80’s, to lower 90’s in some spots. We should see mostly sunny skies, aside from a few afternoon clouds.

The first half of next week looks similar to the weekend, however, moisture will be on the rise, and this will make it feel more uncomfortable through the week. Still, there will not be enough to trigger any showers or thunderstorms in the ArkLaMiss during this time.

Rain chances slowly creep their way back into the forecast for the second half of the week into the weekend, as enough moisture and heating will exist for the chances for showers and storms during the heat of the day. Chances will become more spotty as we head into the weekend.

The heat will be on the rise as well, with temperatures warming from the upper 80’s to the middle 90’s, so make sure you’re staying cool! Heat index values could be pushing the triple digit mark.

We need to keep an eye on the tropics over the next few days, as Tropical Depression Amanda from the Eastern Pacific that has moved into the Bay of Campeche, and has the potential to reorganize into a new tropical system in the Gulf. Right now, there is a 50% chance of that happening, and it could have impacts on the ArkLaMiss. Those details are not clear at this time, but make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast.