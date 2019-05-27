Weather Forecast- Monday, May 27th

(5/27/2019) Good Monday morning! It’s a warm and humid start outside with temperatures around the 70° mark. Sun is up and it’s looking nice outside! We’ve got sunshine in the forecast all day long with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90’s. Winds will be from the south with no chance for rain. Today’s forecast looking a lot like the weather we saw all weekend long.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s overnight with some clouds and humid conditions. There will be a few lingering clouds.

Rain chances return to the forecast for tomorrow with some spotty showers and storms through the afternoon. It’ll be the typical summertime look, staying isolated between about 2-6pm. Severe potential will be low, with just a few downpours with gusty winds and frequent lightning expected. Highs will be around 90° again with breezy winds from the south and partly cloudy skies.