Weather Forecast- Monday, June 17th

(6/17/2019) Good Monday morning! It’s a muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s as you leave the house. We’re looking at mostly cloudy to overcast skies today and highs in the mid 80’s. Showers and storms will begin to develop and move in later this morning and stick around through the afternoon. Severe potential is low, but expect rumbles of thunder with some locally heavy rainfall possible as well. Be sure to pack the rain gear! Winds will be from the southwest.

Overnight lows are going to dip back into the lower 70’s with drier conditions, as most of the rain will clear out this evening around sunset. Some isolated, lingering storms are possible.

Rain chances will stay in our forecast for tomorrow, with scattered showers and storms throughout the later morning to early afternoon. We’ll see some more sunshine with highs in the upper 80’s. We look to continue to gradually dry out through the end of the work week with sunshine and summerlike heat returning by Friday into the weekend.A quick heads up- areas along and north of I-20 could see a few isolated severe storms Wednesday evening into the overnight hours through Thursday morning. This is still three days out, but a slight risk has been issued by the SPC for now.