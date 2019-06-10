Weather Forecast- Monday, June 10th Video

WEST MONROE, La. - (6/10/2019) Good Monday morning! It's a warm and humid start to the morning with temperatures sitting in the 70's and so are the dew points. A cold front is going to be passing through this afternoon and evening bringing a big shot of dry air which will help lower our humidity through the rest of the week. Dew points will be down in the upper 40's and lower 50's by tomorrow. Winds are going to be breezy from the north with high temperatures getting in the mid to upper 80's.

Overnight lows will fall down into the lower 60's with the drier air settling in. It will make for an extremely pleasant start tomorrow morning!

Tuesday is looking unseasonably dry and cool. Highs will only climb into the lower 80's with some upper level cirrus clouds and northeasterly winds. We won't have any rain chances for the rest of the week with highs staying in the 80's and lows in the 50's and 60's all week long.