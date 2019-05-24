Weather Forecast- Friday, May 24th

(5/24/2019) Good Friday morning! We have another hot, humid, and sunny day on tap here across the ArkLaMiss. We hit 90° yesterday to make for our warmest day of 2019 yet and the heat index got up to the mid 90’s! Be sure to take it light during the afternoon if you work or spend time outside and drink plenty of water, taking breaks when needed.

We’re starting off in the 70’s this morning with clear skies and winds from the south. We will see mostly sunny skies through the entire afternoon. High temperatures will get back in the lower 90’s today with southerly winds and no chance for rain.

Overnight lows will dip back into the lower 70’s as conditions remain clear, calm, and humid.

Tomorrow is going to be another hot and sunny day. Our conditions will remain consistent through Memorial Day weekend! Expect high temperatures to top out in the low to mid 90’s every day with lots of sunshine and no rain as an upper level ridge of high pressure stays situated across the southeast.

