Weather Forecast- Friday, June 29th Video

WEST MONROE, La. - Good Friday morning! We've started off the day with some leftover showers from a complex that has been moving down through the mid-south early this morning. Folks in SE Arkansas and NE Louisiana have seen some rain, but it has been dissipating in the past hour or so. It's possible that an outflow boundary could help trigger some pop-up storms this afternoon, but if so they will most likely remain isolated.

Heat advisories are in effect throughout the entire coverage area today. High temps will top out in the mid to upper 90's with triple digit heat index values near 105°. Winds will be from the southwest.

Overnight lows will fall back into the mid 70's with some clouds and calm conditions.

Tomorrow's forecast is looking similar to what we've seen all- hot, humid, and sunny. Temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 90's with triple digit heat indices and mostly sunny skies. There will only be a 10%