Weather Forecast- Friday, June 14th Video

WEST MONROE, La. - (6/14/2019) Good Friday morning! It's a gorgeous start to the morning with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Low humidity sticks around for today before the clouds, rain chances, and humid weather returns by the weekend. Today the high temperatures will climb into the upper 80's with sunshine and winds from the south. Southerly winds will help tap into Gulf moisture bringing some clouds back and humidity back by overnight. There will be no rain in today's forecast.

Overnight we will see some increasing cloud cover and the return of humidity. Low temperatures will dip down only into the upper 60's and lower 70's.

Rain chances will stay low for tomorrow, only at 10%. The best chance for showers should stay along the Gulf Coast near I-10. Highs will warm up in the lower 90's with increasing cloud cover and humid conditions.

Rain chances will continue to increase on Sunday for Fathers' Day along with highs near 90 and and mostly cloudy skies!