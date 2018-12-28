Weather Forecast: December 28th Video

(12/28/18) Happy Friday! A much different start to the day today compared to this time yesterday. Temperatures are kind of a mixed bag depending on the amount of cloud cover. Temperatures range from the 30's to the 50's this morning

We're going to have a great day weather-wise across the entire ArkLaMiss today. Temps will get into the upper 50's, with a passing cloud here and there.

This doesn't last too long though... clouds return later tonight and will stick with us through the day Saturday. Any rain chances for Saturday hold off until very late, and they are isolated at best.

More showers move in for Sunday, and continue into Monday. the system pushes out by the time we start 2019. Temperatures will also be on the cooler side as we start the year, with highs in the upper 40's and lower 50's.