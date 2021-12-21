Warm up continues into Christmas Weekend

WEST MONROE, La. — (12/21/2021) An uncharacteristically quiet weather pattern is likely to lead the ArkLaMiss into a warming trend that will lead into Christmas Day and beyond.

An upper level low, responsible for yesterday’s rainfall, lifted eastward this morning. Cloud cover exiting quickly after sunrise, and sunshine has allowed for a general warming trend through the day. As high pressure moves eastward at the surface, winds will redirect to the south by the end of the week.

Aloft, our pattern will remain nearly zonal leading into Christmas Day. With little to no disturbance in the atmosphere, ridging over the western Gulf will likely continue a rather aggressive warming trend into early next week. In fact, some locations could approach record highs by early next week.

Rain chances are likely to stay quite limited over the next week to ten days, meaning ongoing drought conditions will see little to no relief. However, for the travel days surrounding Christmas, conditions are likely to be quite pleasant.