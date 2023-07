UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — With extremely hot temperatures taking place in the Ark-La-Miss for the next few days, deputies of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office advised senior residents on certain tips to follow to remain safe. A list of those tips can be found below.

Hydrate

Wear light, loose clothing

Keep your home cooler by closing curtains and dimming lights

If necessary, run errands early in the morning

Check on family and neighbors