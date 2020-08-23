TROPICAL UPDATE: The latest on Marco and Laura









WEST MONROE, LA Here is the latest information on Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. We’ll also break down the details of what we know, what we still don’t know, and what we could see through next week.

Let’s start with Marco. It’s currently still holding at Hurricane strength, with sustained winds at 75 M.P.H. It’s currently out in the middle of the Gulf, and is expected to make landfall near New Orleans sometime Monday afternoon/evening.

WHAT WE KNOW: Details are becoming clearer as to what Marco holds for the ArkLaMiss. This system is expected to make a sharp turn westward close to landfall, which keeps it generally along the Louisiana coastline, eventually moving into Texas. This would mean most of the impacts will stay out of our area. With this being said, we should see an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity as the moisture moves into our area. Generally though, aside from some localized Flash Flooding and possible severe weather, impacts to our area look minimal with this system.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW: Shear has been the bane of Marco’s existence as it moves closer to land. This shear is expected to keep Marco from really reaching its full potential, which is a good thing. With this being said, it is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane, which is still no slouch. It still has the potential to further strengthen, this is just looking less likely. Folks along the immediate coastlines will feel the most impacts in terms of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surge. Generally, confidence is increasing that this will be the impact from Marco.

In terms of Laura…. well, this storm is a different story. It is still holding at Tropical Storm strength with 60 M.P.H. winds. Eventually, this storm is still expected to become a Hurricane, with landfall somewhere from the Texas coastline through Louisiana, and possibly as far East as the Mississippi coastline sometime around the Wednesday afternoon/evening time frame.

WHAT WE KNOW: So far, Laura has been able to stay intact as it tracks over Hispaniola, with most of the thunderstorm activity staying over the open ocean just to the south. The islands are doing a poor job of limiting intensity of this storm. This would suggest it would stay more together before it hits the open Gulf. A more southern track also implies this system could be pushed further west, which would favor a landfall near the TX/LA border on the coast, which lines up well with the National Hurricane Center’s track.

There are hints in the wind this storm could become quite strong. As of now, it is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 Hurricane, which is no slouch. But if it could tap into its full potential, it could go stronger.Currently, the thinking is this thing will move northward once it makes landfall. Right now, the ArkLaMiss is located in the favored Northeast quadrant for severe weather, which includes the possibility of Flash Flooding and Tornadoes (which looks to be the highest threat for the ArkLamiss). The final track will ultimately determine how much of that we see. If it keeps trending west, then we would likely see less. It if continues to stay where it’s at, we could be dealing with a pretty busy Wednesday/Thursday. If it miraculously shifts further east, then we would see more general rain/storms. EVERYONE in the area has the chance, and it’s impossible to say “who will get what” right now.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW: The biggest question that still lies is “how strong Laura will be once it gets into the Gulf of Mexico. This will answer many questions regarding the ultimate track and the strength of this system. Right now, we can’t completely answer those questions.

THE TAKEAWAYS: Expect times of rain and storms through the week. We guarantee we’re going to see something through the week. As mentioned above, how much is still hard to say right now, but our best advice is to be ready for anything. There are even hints Laura could hold together as it moves North, and we could be very well dealing with a Tropical Storm (or potentially worse) in the ArkLaMiss depending on how strong it is when it makes landfall.

What we’re starting to notice is more consistency with the forecast cones and computer models. This is helping to paint a clearer picture of what to expect next week, and we need to be ready.Make sure to have an emergency kit handy that includes non-perishable food, clothes, medications, etc. Also, make sure generators and vehicles are gassed up and ready. Clearing ditches is also recommended. We’re also thinking in the headspace of potentially losing power up here.

Again, this is not the time to panic, but ALL residents along the Gulf coast need to continue to stay updated with the latest forecasts. We will continue to update you as each storm unfolds, and we will know more answers beginning tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and sane, and we will get through this!