TROPICAL UPDATE: The latest on Marco and Laura









WEST MONROE, LA Good Monday morning! We’ve got a lot to talk about with regards to our week and the tropics. As far as today, we can expect a few isolated shower and storms as moisture from Marco starts to move in. Many of us will remain dry and hot, with highs in the lower to middle 90’s expected.

As far as the tropics go, let’s start with Marco. It’s currently still holding at Tropical Storm strength, with sustained winds at 50 m.p.h. It’s currently near the Florida coastline, which is not anywhere close to where it’s supposed to go.

Details are becoming clearer as to what Marco holds for the ArkLaMiss. This system is expected to make a sharp turn westward close to landfall, which keeps it generally along the Louisiana coastline, eventually moving into Texas. This would mean most of the impacts will stay out of our area. With this being said, we should see an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity as the moisture moves into our area. Generally though, aside from some localized Flash Flooding and possible severe weather, impacts to our area look minimal with this system.

In terms of Laura…. well, this storm is a different story. It is still holding at Tropical Storm strength with 65 m.p.h. winds. Eventually, this storm is still expected to become a Hurricane, with landfall somewhere from Texas to Louisiana around the late Wednesday/Early Thursday timeframe.

What we know: so far, Laura has been able to stay intact as it tracks over the Caribbean, with most of the thunderstorm activity staying over the open ocean just to the south. The islands are doing a poor job of limiting intensity of this storm. This would suggest it would stay more together before it hits the open Gulf.

A more southern track also implies this system could be pushed further west, which would favor a landfall near the TX/LA border on the coast, which lines up well with the National hurricane center’s track. There are hints in the wind this storm could become quite strong. As of now, it is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 Hurricane, which is no slouch. But if it can tap into its full potential, it could go stronger.

Currently, the thinking is this thing will move northward once it makes landfall. Right now, the ArkLaMiss is located in the forecast cone. This means we could see anything from a Tropical Storm, to Flash Flooding and severe weather. The final track will ultimately determine how much of that we see. If it continues to stay where it’s at, we could be dealing with a pretty busy Wednesday/Thursday. Everyone in the area has the chance, and it’s impossible to say “who will get what” right now.

What we don’t know: the biggest question that still lies is “how strong Laura will be once it gets into the Gulf of Mexico. This will answer many questions regarding the ultimate track and the strength of this system. right now, we can’t completely answer those questions.

Laura will be out of our area by Friday, and we will be left with lots of tropical moisture. This will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms around through the weekend.

Continue to stay updated with the latest forecast as details continue to be fine tuned.