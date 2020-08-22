TROPICAL UPDATE: Here’s the latest on Marco and Laura













WEST MONROE, LA Happy Saturday! The tropics continue to heat up, and the latest update is out regarding both Tropical Storms #Marco and #Laura.

As of 4 P.M. Saturday, they are maintaining Tropical Storm strength. Marco is currently located between the Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba, while Laura is still near Puerto Rico. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches are already going up along portions of the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama coastlines.

Let’s start with Marco first. The National Hurricane Center has Marco eventually moving into the open water of the Gulf of Mexico very soon, and it is expected to develop into a Category 1 Hurricane within the next 6-12 hours. As it is now, this storm is expected to move North Northwest, then taking a harder Northwestern turn into the ArkLaMiss upon landfall. Eventually, this storms will continue westward into the Texoma region.

Keep in mind, the cone of uncertainty has been shifting quiet wildly, and has every potential to do so with further updates. If this track shows more consistency, we could be dealing with more direct impacts.

Laura still has more questions than answers at this point. At the moment, the main variable that threatens this storms will be land interaction. Think of Laura as a giant block of cheese, and the islands it will pass over are like cheese graters. The storm will take a beating as it goes over the islands, and will lose form to some extent.

With this being said, it will depend on how strong the circulation is after passing through these islands will give us a better idea of what we have to work with once it enters the open Gulf.

Once it hits the open Gulf, all bets are off as it will be moving into a more than perfect environment for development. This is why the National Hurricane Center forecasts it to become a Category 1 Hurricane. From here, it is expected to move Northwestward, impacting the ArkLaMiss and tracking close to the Mississippi River.

So the question is, what does this mean for the ArkLaMiss? At this point, details will continue to be ironed out as we get closer. There are still so many questions regarding what these storms will do in the open Gulf, how they’ll interact with each other (if they even do), and what specific impacts we can expect here. At this time, it looks like the effects of Marco will be felt as early as late Monday night, continuing through Wednesday. Laura’s impacts look to be felt starting late Wednesday night, continuing through Friday.

The bottom line is, tropical systems are known to produce everything from strong winds, flooding rainfall and even severe weather at times. We are no strangers to any of this activity in the ArkLaMiss, and thus should treat this situation as follows. There is no need to panic; rather the best thing to do is prepare for potential severe weather impacts such as flooding (especially for those who are prone to it) and even tornadic weather. AGAIN, trying to nail down these specifics this far out on a historical event is nearly impossible at this time. It’s always better to be over prepared, instead of not prepared at all.

Continue to stay updated wto the latest forecast details, as they will change from here until then. This remains a very fluid situation.