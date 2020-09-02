(KLFY) — Tropical Storm Nana officially formed yesterday in the Caribbean Sea. Sustained winds are at 60 mph as it moves quickly west. Nana could strengthen further before making landfall across Central America on Thursday. This system poses no threat to the U.S. nor will it move into the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Omar officially formed yesterday off the coast of the Carolinas’. Sustained winds are at 40 mph as it moves quickly east. Omar should continue to weaken as it heads out to sea. This system poses no threat to the U.S. nor will it move into the Gulf of Mexico.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Tickets for LA Tech vs. ULM game go on sale for season ticket holders, LTAC donors
- WATCH AT 10:30 AM: Gov. Edwards holds daily Hurricane Laura briefing for Wednesday
- Newsfeed Now: Pelosi in hot water after salon visit; KKK flag controversy in Tennessee
- Artists react to CMA Awards changes
- Tropical Storm Nana and Omar Pose No Threat to the U.S.