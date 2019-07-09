Tropical depression likely in the Gulf later this week

WEST MONROE, La. — (7/9/19) An area of low pressure along the Florida panhandle, currently deemed Invest 92L, is likely to reach tropical depression status later this week. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be likely along much of the Gulf coast this weekend.

Visible satellite image of Invest 92L

Currently, the system remains a broad area of low pressure; however, as the low enters the Gulf this evening, some strengthening is expected. The system will likely gain some strength as it meanders along the coast, possibly with a slow, westward drift, through the start of the weekend. If this disturbance strengthens to a tropical storm, it would likely be named Barry.

Total Precipitable Water (measurement of atmospheric moisture) forecast for this week.

Interests along the Gulf coast should monitor all updated forecast information through the rest of the week. Some areas along the immediate coastline could see over a foot of rainfall over the coming days.

In the ArkLaMiss, rain from this system is expected to impact much of the weekend. Depending on the actual track of any developed tropical system, some heavy rainfall will be possible, especially if the system were to stall inland later in the weekend.

Regardless, rainfall and cloud cover will likely bring temporary relief to the hot, humid conditions experienced over the last week.