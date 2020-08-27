Vermilion Parish Sheriff on those staying in path of Hurricane: ‘Write your name…put it in a Ziploc bag in your pocket’

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents choosing to ride out Hurricane Laura.

‘Write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it in a ziplock bag in your pocket,” the sheriff’s office stated in a post on Facebook.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury ordered a mandatory evacuation for some areas in the parish including Pecan Island, Intracoastal City, Esther, Forked Island and Mouton Cove.

Other areas ordered to evacuate were south of Louisiana Highway 14 and included Erath, Delcambre, Gueydan and any low lying areas prone to flooding.

The mandatory evacuation order followed the National Hurricane Center’s storm surge report that Hurricane Laura could reach “unsurvivable” 20 feet in parts of Texas and Louisiana.