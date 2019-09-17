Tropical Depression 10 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical wave has formed to become a new tropical depression over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression 10 formed Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory.

JUST IN – Tropical Depression 10 forms in the central Atlantic. Should strengthen to Tropical Storm Imelda as it heads just north of the Caribbean Islands. https://t.co/iKiwKJFRKY pic.twitter.com/odf2S5gz4H — Leigh Spann (@WFLALeigh) September 17, 2019

The system is about 1,165 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. It’s moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

The NHC says strengthening is in the forecast for Tropical Depression 10 in the coming days. It’s expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda later Tuesday.

The forecast track shows the system approaching the northern Leeward Islands by Thursday night or Friday.

The NHC says it will likely be a hurricane by then.