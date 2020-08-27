Thousands without power as Laura moves toward landfall

Tracking The Tropics
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As Louisiana braces for a direct hit from Hurricane Laura, thousands are without power before it makes landfall.

According to the Entergy website, there are reports of power outages that span from Houston, Texas to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Entergy.com also makes mention that they have crews stationed ready to restore power to homes and businesses as soon as it is safe to do so.

To look at the outage map you can click here.

