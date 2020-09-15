States Along the Coast Prepare for Sally’s Landfall

(KTVE/KARD) – In several coastal Parishes from Saint Tammany, Plaquemines, and Saint Charles, sandbagging locations are already getting a lot of traffic.

Multiple locations are set up throughout the parishes.

One St. Tammany resident said, “The big thing is if it’s a one or two. Been through a lot of storms, but 2 is my limit.”

Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 storm as early as Tuesday morning along the Southern Louisiana coast or as late as early Wednesday morning on Mississippi’s Gulf coastline.

“The thing about it is they can try to predict which way it’s coming,” said Destrehan resident Sara Lacava. “We really don’t know. But it’s better to be prepared than to say oh well, you know,” she said.

As Sally churns in the gulf coast, an eastward shift on Monday has Mississippi residents on high alert. The state is activating Mississippi’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force. The team assisted in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and is now preparing for action again. The 38-person team is strategically placed across the Mississippi to respond to flash flooding and swift water needs in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

Mississippi Task Force 1 Deputy Task Force Leader, Ben McMinn said, “If we start seeing high winds and we start seeing damage to structures, our teams will transition from a flood water and swift water response to a wide area search response. We will begin checking on people in damaged structures.”

In Alabama, Mobile County EMA is finalzing plans after speaking with the National Weather Service.

The main concern is the rain, which will also bring flooding. EMA is asking residents in low-lying areas to pick up yard items and other things that could be taken off in flood waters.

Storm surges and rain are going to be the big things to watch with Sally. The Mississippi and Alabama coastlines could see storm surges as high as 6 to 9 feet. The coast could feel the effects from Sally for three to four days.