State of Emergency in Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KTVE) — Morehouse Parish Police Jury issues a State of Emergency effective 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Parish officials have declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Laura to prepare for the damaging wind and rain that is predicted to follow in the wake of the storm; including the potential to accommodate evacuees.
Governor Edwards declared a statewide emergency on August 21, 2020 due to the approaching storms Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco.
