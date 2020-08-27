State of Emergency in Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KTVE) — Morehouse Parish Police Jury issues a State of Emergency effective 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Parish officials have declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Laura to prepare for the damaging wind and rain that is predicted to follow in the wake of the storm; including the potential to accommodate evacuees.

Governor Edwards declared a statewide emergency on August 21, 2020 due to the approaching storms Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco.