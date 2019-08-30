Power crews from Louisiana head to Florida to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) is sending crews to assist with coastal areas expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The storm is expected to make landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane this weekend.

LUS spokesman Alex Antonowitsch said 16 workers are heading to Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday morning where they will remain on standby for assistance.

“We are sending some of our senior guys along to help,” Antonowitsch said. “Alabama has also reached out in case they need us.”

Antonowitsch noted the crews from Tallahassee arrived in Acadiana to assist after Hurricane Barry in July.

LUS crews were also called to action after north Florida region was slammed by Hurricane Michael, which made landfall as a Category 5 in Oct. 18, 2018.