TAMPA (WFLA) — Over 800 Airbnb homes are ready to take in evacuees and deployed relief workers for free during Hurricane Dorian.
Airbnb says the homes are free to stay at between Aug. 31 and Sept. 16.
If you have an available housing in the area indicated on the map, Airbnb asks you to consider making your home available.
For more information, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Standardized forms for Louisiana colleges to report hazing
- Arkansas Burger King hires loyal 87-year-old customer
- Marathon bombing survivor helps boy get new prosthetic arm
- Parents react to new grading system in Kansas schools
- Over 800 Airbnbs free for displaced neighbors, relief workers during Dorian