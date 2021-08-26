MEMA encourages Mississippians to prepare for Tropical Storm Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are encouraging neighbors in the state to prepare for Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to make landfall this weekend.

Officials said Mississippians should watch the weather on Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Sunday marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

“We are always here ready to help Mississippians our biggest job here at MEMA. We are the coordinating agency, so when responding to national disasters, we work very closely with counties with disasters. They start local, and they end local, so we are really just the middleman to help the counties with anything they may need, if it’s resources or additional personal, and we have all the supplies the personal ready to go if it is needed,” said Kelly Richardson, Public Information Officer with MEMA.

Currently, the storm is predicted to make landfall anywhere between Texas and Mississippi.