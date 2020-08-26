Louisiana National Guard mobilized ahead of Laura

Louisiana National Guardsmen from Delta Company, 2-151st Aviation Regiment conduct recertification training on a LUH-72 Lakota helicopter hoist system used for rescue operations at the Hammond Regional Airport ahead of Hurricane Laura, Aug. 25, 2020. Guardsmen continue to prepare to respond to the citizens of Louisiana prior to landfall of Hurricane Laura. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Governor John Bel Edwards has mobilized the Louisiana National Guard ahead of Hurricane Laura’s landfall.

There are more than three thousand Guardsmen ready to support current and future operations that range from evacuations, search and rescue, and assisting the emergency departments for local government agencies.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has authorized the entire LANG force, so the number of guardsmen mobilized will continue to increase in order to provide trained and ready soldiers and airmen to support civil authorities in response activities, safeguarding the population, saving lives and protecting critical infrastructure.

The LANG currently has equipment staged in southern Louisiana prepared to provide evacuation, search and rescue support. They also have food and water staged to be distributed as needed.

The LANG is also prepared to respond and clean up the debris and destruction of property following Laura.

