Jackson Parish issues Emergency Declaration ahead of hurricane Laura

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jackson Parish Police jury has issued a Declaration of Emergency ahead of Laura.

The declaration cites the potential to experience damaging effects as a result of both “Tropical Storms Marco and Laura” with possible high and damaging winds, power outages, heavy rainfall and flooding.

Due to this threat Jackson Parish officials are doing what they can to minimize the damaging effects of the storm on personal and public property.

This declaration will facilitate emergency action for the protection of the citizens of Jackson Parish and could expedite the use of parish and state resources should the need arise.

Parish leaders say sandbags are available for Jackson Parish residents at the Parish Road Barn, 230 Fitzpatrick Road, Jonesboro. (318) 259-5661

If you live within city limits, please contact your local public works for bags available to town residents.

Limit: 10 bags per residence

Bags are prepared and filled, you must be able to load them into your own vehicle.

