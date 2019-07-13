TRACKING THE TROPICS: Latest Information on Barry







































WEST MONROE, LA (7/13/19) As of the 1 P.M. National Hurricane Center update, Barry has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm after becoming a weak Category 1 Hurricane. It made landfall near Intracoastal City, LA.

Barry will continue to weaken as it moves closer to the ArkLaMiss. With that being said, the impacts will be felt. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for mainly the eastern two thirds of the ArkLaMiss, with a Wind Advisory for our southern parishes.

The heaviest rains will start to work their way into the ArkLaMiss later this evening into tonight, carrying into Monday, eventually subsiding as Barry continues to weaken and move northward.

Heavy flooding rains looks likely with this system, in addition to isolated tornadoes, which will be possible during all hours of the day Sunday.

The heaviest rain looks to fall along the Mississippi river, so our river parishes will be most susceptible to flooding. With that being said, these tropical downpours will be more an able to drop heavy amounts of rain in a short period period of time.

Everyone will need to stay weather aware through the weekend, as any isolated tornado could spin up quickly. Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving alerts, and always TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

We will be updating this page every few hours as new information regarding Barry becomes available.