NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) - (7/13/19) In the true spirit of the organization, which prides itself on sisterhood and service, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, donated 17,000 meals, likely already purchased for convention-related events, to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was forced to cancel the remainder of their convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Friday.